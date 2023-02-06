Local chamber recognizes Weld for public service
EAU CLAIRE — Outgoing Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld won a public service award at a recent gathering of a local business group.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce gave its Public Employee of the Year award to Weld during the organization’s Jan. 25 annual meeting celebration.
Weld, who is opting to not seek re-election in April, has served four years as council president after being an at-large councilman for two years.
The chamber also presented these other awards during last month’s event:
• Aaron Libner, who works for Coulee Tech, was named Outstanding Chamber Volunteer of the Year.
• The Glassbrenner-Klinkhammer Spirit Award for commitment to the chamber’s Ambassador Program went to Ryan Ludy of Prevail Bank.
• Hannah Connor, a Chippewa Valley Technical College employee, won outstanding Young Professional of the Chippewa Valley.
Health products, home goods, auto sales complaints join top 10
MADISON — Three new categories appeared on an annual top 10 list of consumer complaints made to Wisconsin officials.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection released its top 10 list last week of the different kinds of complaints lodged by consumers in 2022.
While much of the list was for types of complaints that are common year-to-year, including landlord/tenant issues, telemarketing and identity theft, there were others that made their debut.
Complaints about health and medical products, including billing disputes, failure to deliver and getting a refund made No. 8 on the list.
Problems when it came to furniture or other home furnishings was popular enough to land in the No. 9 spot.
And issues with new and used auto sales including inadequate disclosures and deceptive direct-mail flyers made it to No. 10.
Landlord/tenant issues was secure in the No. 1 spot with 1,912 complaints made to the state agency last year. Those included security deposit returns, evictions, unauthorized entries, mold damage, inadequate disclosures and unsatisfactory service.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Prevail Bank has promoted Brenda Knutson from marketing manger to the role of vice president of marketing for the company. Knutson, stationed at Prevail’s Eau Claire branch, 2225 Fairfax St., has over 30 years of management experience, including 13 years in banking and eight years in direct marketing.
• EAU CLAIRE — Security Financial Bank recently hired Melinda Derks to be its treasury relationship manager, a job that includes business development and client relations. Derks has 15 years of banking experience and previously worked as a relationship manager and cash management specialist.
From staff reports