Chippewa Valley Rally going to Capitol on Feb. 23
EAU CLAIRE — An annual trip where Chippewa Valley business leaders go to Madison to speak with state legislators will be Feb. 23.
The Chippewa Valley Rally has Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie business and community leaders meet with policymakers to discuss workforce, economic development and infrastructure issues affecting our region.
The daylong event starts at 9:30 a.m. with attendees arriving at a downtown Madison hotel. The delegation splits into small groups for a series of meetings at the State Capitol that will last until 5:30 p.m.
The Chippewa Valley Chamber Alliance is organizing the event. In past years the chamber group chartered a bus, but this time attendees must provide their own transportation. Organizers will help coordinate carpool arrangements, according to details on the trip posted on the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.
For those who plan to stay overnight in Madison, the chamber group has arranged for a discounted block of rooms at the Park Hotel.
Those interested in attending the rally can register online at eauclairechamber.org. Registration costs $79, which includes lunch.
Prior to the rally, the local chamber will host online issues briefings on Feb. 18 and 21.
Local teen competing in state business contest
MENOMONIE — A Menomonie High School senior who started her own clothing resale business will compete this month in a statewide contest for teen entrepreneurs.
Alexis Benrud will present her business to a panel of state business leaders in the Shark Tank-style pitch competition sponsored by Junior Achievement of Wisconsin
The competition will take place on Feb. 19 at Majic Productions in Waukesha.
Benrud is among four finalists vying for a $10,000 scholarship.
The Menomonie teen and former Junior Achievement participant started her business at the end of her sophomore year. Inspired by her love of 1970s style, Benrud bought clothing from local second-hand stores, customized the garments and sells them online. Since starting the business, she has made nearly $20,000 in gross sales, shipped products to over 35 countries and plans to continue running the venture through college, according to a Junior Achievement news release.
CCF’s earnings grow 67% during 2021
EAU CLAIRE — The parent company of CCF Bank reported record earnings of $21.3 million in 2021.
Citizens Community Bancorp reported last week that last year’s earnings were 67% higher than the $12.7 million it finished 2020 with.
Last year was capped off with an exceptionally strong fourth quarter with $6.1 million in earnings.
“We experienced a second consecutive quarter of exceptional loan growth in a period that typically shows decelerating business demand,” Stephen Bianchi, CEO, chairman and president said in a news release. “However, our key markets are very strong with unemployment below 2%, which drove commercial real estate, multi-family and commercial development lending opportunities and growth.”
