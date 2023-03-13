Manz Elementary joins RCU’s School $ense
EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union added Manz Elementary School in Eau Claire to its roster of schools that participate in its School $ense financial education program.
There are now 30 schools in RCU’s service areas in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota that have a student-run credit union location in them to teach pupils about responsibly saving and spending money.
Manz is the 30th school to join the program, which started 30 years ago with the first participant being Meadowview Elementary School in Eau Claire.
“We look forward to many more years of working with area educators to make a positive impact on the lives of students,” RCU President and CEO Brandon Riechers said in a news release.
Over 370 students work in the credit unions at participating schools. While the middle and elementary students volunteer their time, high school tellers are considered employees. Each year there are over 18,000 transactions handled by the students at School $ense sites with deposits of over $550,000, the news release stated.
Students are able to earn prizes by saving through School $ense and elementary schools also get donations for every 500 deposits made.
Chamber’s HR Conference planned April 6
EAU CLAIRE — A conference for human resources professionals, business owners and managers will be held next month in Eau Claire.
The annual Human Resources Conference, presented jointly by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chippewa Valley Society of Human Resource Management, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6 at The Florian Gardens Conference Center, 2340 Lorch Ave.
Conference sessions will address topics including background checks, peer support, health benefits, minimizing workplace drama, fostering leadership and updating employee handbooks.
Tickets are $99 for members of the sponsoring organizations, $119 for nonmembers and $49 for students.
For more information or to register, go to eauclairechamber.org.
State BBB alert: Job scams rising
MILWAUKEE — Scams run by people falsely posing as employers to try and dupe applicants into divulging personal and banking information were on the rise last year.
The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau reported last week that although online shopping scams held onto their No. 1 spot last year, there was a large jump in employment scams during 2022.
“Employment scams, which peaked at No. 1 on our list in 2019, are seeing a resurgence,” Melissa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, said in a news release.
There was a 23% increase in reports of employment scams last year to the BBB Scam Tracker that propelled them to the No. 2 spot, the release stated.
Furthermore, Trumpower noted that the median dollar loss of employment scams was reported at $1,500 per victim, which makes them tied with home improvement scams for being the costliest to victims. Across the various types of scams reported to the BBB, the median amount of money lost was $171.
To avoid scams while hunting for jobs, the BBB advises consumers to do online research of the company and people you are communicating with, be wary of jobs that send you checks to deposit and then ask you to return part of the money, be skeptical of those that want to charge you for expensive training or equipment, and don’t trust offers that are too good to be true.
