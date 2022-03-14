Entrepreneurs can apply to VentureHome- Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley entrepreneurs with a business idea have until Friday to apply to enter a free five-month program that offers mentoring and resources.
WiSys VentureHome-Eau Claire is accepting online applications for its fourth cohort until 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Applicants must have a scalable business idea they are looking to take to the next level.
Those selected for the program will get a free six-month membership to downtown Eau Claire co-working space CoLab, guidance from a network of entrepreneurs and industry experts, and access to local and statewide resources. Office hours with experts in finance, legal, intellectual property, marketing and sales will also be provided.
EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Energy Cooperative will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday evening at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave.
Doors open at 5 p.m., the business meeting begins at 6 p.m. and dinner will follow, according to a news release sent by the co-op.
The cooperative’s members — households, businesses and farms in rural parts of Eau Claire, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Pepin, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties — are invited to attend the meeting to vote on three positions for the board of directors.
The evening will also announce the co-op member who has won an award for improving the community. Retiring CEO Lynn Thompson and Mike Schummer, a retiring director, will also be recognized Tuesday for their service to the cooperative.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Security Financial Bank hired Krista Mayer recently for the newly created position of loan portfolio analyst, making her responsible for analyzing the bank’s loan portfolio. Mayer brings seven years of experience in small business, commercial and residential lending to her new position.