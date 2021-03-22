Presto getting $93M from military contract
EAU CLAIRE — National Presto Industries will receive nearly $93 million from a U.S. Army contract for training rounds used in grenade launchers.
The Eau Claire-based company announced last week that deliveries of the 40mm high-velocity projectile assemblies will begin in April and continue into 2023.
The $93 million is from awards made earlier this month and in May 2020 from a five-year contract between the Department of the Army and Janesville-based AMTEC Corporation, a subsidiary of Presto.
In a news release sent last week, Presto noted that additional contract option awards are likely in fiscal year 2021.
Defense products are one segment of the company, which also makes small kitchen appliances, housewares and safety products.
WIN hosting virtual Q&A with Ahman Green
EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire-based WIN Technology will host a free virtual event this week featuring former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green.
The program will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday using WIN’s own online videoconferencing system, Perigon
The value of communication on a professional football team and how those lessons can be used in other settings will be the main topic of a fireside interview between Green and WIN’s vice president of IT services, Mike Mattiuz.
To register to attend the event, go to tinyurl.com/vbwyudcc.
CVTC development seminars start April 6
EAU CLAIRE —Chippewa Valley Technical College is offering a series of online seminars next month focused on employee development.
Intended for administrative and business professionals, the hourlong seminars feature CVTC experts discussing a variety of workplace topics.
Here are dates of the seminars and topics each will cover:
• April 6: Office ergonomics.
• April 8: Social media for businesses.
• April 12: Cybersecurity.
• April 14: Understanding and building confidence.
• April 20: Diversity basics.
• April 21: Staying healthy and organized while working from home.
• April 26: Microsoft Outlook tips and tricks.
• April 29: Handling active threats in the workplace.
Each session uses Microsoft Teams, which can be accessed via a web browser.
Registration costs $39 for an individual session, but there are discounts for attending multiple seminars.
For more information, go to cvtc.edu/events/workplace-enrichment-seminar.
From staff reports