April 4 event to stress research benefits to businesses
EAU CLAIRE — An upcoming business luncheon in Eau Claire will explain how companies can benefit from research being done by undergraduate college students.
The Wisconsin Technology Council is hosting the informational luncheon on Tuesday, April 4, in the Ojibwe Room at the Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave., on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
University leaders and representatives from Silver Spring Foods, WPC Technologies and Catalytic Combustion Emission Technologies will speak about the importance that undergraduate research has to businesses, including ways it can help to fill jobs.
Registration for the event begins at 11:30 a.m., the meal is served at noon and presenters will start to speak at 12:30 p.m.
The cost to attend is $35 for general admission, $25 for members of the Tech Council Innovation Network, and $10 for students and returning veterans.
Register online at tinyurl.com/mr3rfyj7.
The luncheon is being done as the university prepares to host the National Conference on Undergraduate Research on April 13 to 15.
EC-based Smartcare Software grows leadership team
EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire-based software company’s growth is prompting it to expand its leadership team.
Smartcare Software, which created a software platform for caregivers and their clients, named three additions in leadership roles at the company earlier this month.
Ryan Yohnk, who previously worked in a senior position at fellow software company Jamf, was appointed chief technology officer for Smartcare.
Norm Green, who was already with Smartcare, was promoted to the position of customer success manager.
And bringing experience both in occupational therapy and sales, Kristin Cummins was tapped to be Smartcare’s new director of national sales.
From staff reports
