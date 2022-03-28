Eau Claire HR conference is April 6
EAU CLAIRE — An annual conference for human resources professionals and others who handle personnel issues will be held April 6 at the Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave.
The daylong conference starts at 9 a.m. with a keynote address from professional speaker Joe Schmidt, who will talk about creating a “culture-first mindset.”
Breakout sessions to follow will cover a variety of topics including financial wellness, creating accessible workplaces, employee benefits, training workers, addressing mental health, worker’s compensation, handling conflict in the workplace and OSHA inspections.
The conference includes a luncheon and the day ends with a networking happy hour that goes from 3:45 to 5 p.m.
The cost to attend is $89 for members of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce or the Chippewa Valley Society for Human Resource Management, $119 for nonmembers and $49 for students. There’s also a half-day conference option where attendees can pay $49 to attend just the afternoon sessions and happy hour.
For more information or to register, go to eauclairechamber.org.
Momentum West names award winners
EAU CLAIRE — Regional economic development organization Momentum West named winners of several awards during its annual meeting on March 16.
• The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and other regional partners who organized the Toward 1WI conference in October were given the Diversity and Inclusion Award.
• Will Wanish, a Colfax High School junior who started his own maple syrup business, was named Entrepreneur of the Year.
• Ellsworth Creamery Cooperative and Henry Repeating Rifles both won the Top Development Project of the Year Award for growing their facilities in the region.
• For reusing vacant buildings that had sat idle, both Tattersall Distillery and Waters’ Edge Cheese Curds won awards as the Top Redevelopment Projects.
• UW-Eau Claire, Chippewa Valley Technical College and others who helped bring workforce innovation grants to the region were honored with the Top Talent Initiative Award.
• Ray French, regional economic development director for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., won Young Professional of the Year.
• The Family Resource Center of St. Croix Valley won the Regional Collaboration Award.
• School district leaders, teachers and staff from Momentum West’s 10-county region were all given the honorary Above and Beyond Award for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Breakfast on workforce innovation is April 20
EAU CLAIRE — The annual breakfast event that UW-Eau Claire hosts for the local business community will be April 20 and feature presentations on workforce innovation.
The free event will be 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in the Dakota Ballroom at the Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave., on the university’s campus.
Several speakers will explain local workforce initiatives, including those that use a $9.4 million workforce innovation grant the state provided this winter to the university.
Attending is free, but registration is required by April 14. Register online at eauclairechamber.org or call 715-834-1204.
From staff reports