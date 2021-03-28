Eau Claire hotel reopening June 1
EAU CLAIRE — Closed since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely have set a reopening date.
The boutique hotel and its restaurant, both at 516 Galloway St., will be open for business again on June 1.
“And yet, we know that there are concerns about traveling, about staying in hotels, and about feeling safe. We want to acknowledge that, as safety truly is our top priority,” the businesses stated in a news release.
The hotel is adding room service to its offerings as both a convenience to hotel guests and to reduce contact between people who are taking strong precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
The restaurant will also be available for dine-in service as well.
The Oxbow also announced enhanced sanitation measures, including sanitizing bicycles, games and records between guests’ use of them.
Recent grads find jobs during pandemic
MENOMONIE — The vast majority of UW-Stout’s recent graduates were able to secure full-time jobs even during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report.
The university reported that 97.8% of the nearly 2,000 students who graduated between August 2019 and May 2020 have landed a job or are pursuing additional education, based on an annual report from UW-Stout’s Career Services. It’s only a slight step down from the 98.8% from the previous year’s report.
“It is strong evidence that our graduates, despite the pandemic, entered the workplace possessing a high level of career-readiness skills, earned through applied learning experiences, and continue to be an essential talent pool for many business and employer partners,” Bryan Barts, Career Services director, said in a news release.
Of the new report’s 97.8% figure, 6.1% of the recent graduates are continuing education or working in a service field.
Short takes
• EAU CLAIRE — iHeartMedia named Jeanna Berge as market president for the radio group’s territory in Eau Claire and Rochester, Minn. Berge, who succeeds retiring Rick Hencley in her new role, will also retain her duties as senior vice president of sales for the Eau Claire market.
From staff reports