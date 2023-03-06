Reboot Social takes home two DECI awards
EAU CLAIRE — An arcade/bar/restaurant that opened last year took home two awards at Downtown Eau Claire Inc.’s annual celebration last week.
Reboot Social, 220 S. Barstow St., won awards for favorite new business and favorite downtown business in a public poll that was open during January and February.
In addition to those two awards, DECI presented seven others during the Thursday night celebration held at The Brewing Projekt.
Other award winners:
Best Downtown Development Project: Eau Claire Children’s Museum’s new building.
Most Impressive Glow-up: L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library addition/renovation project.
Favorite Downtown Event: Volume One’s Food Truck Fridays.
DECI Member of the Year: Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Outstanding Achievement: South Barstow Business Improvement District.
Event Partner of the year: Ayres Associates.
DECI Volunteer of the Year: Scott Rannila.
Local entries advance in state business contest
EAU CLAIRE — Two local entrepreneurs have advanced to the semifinal round of the 20th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
Attorney Lauren Otto of Altoona’s startup Divorce in a Day, a new mediator-style method of handling divorces, is one of the semifinalists in the state contest.
Eau Claire consultant Emily Elsner Twesme’s startup Empower2Retain, which uses an app to improve workplace culture, also reached the semifinalist round.
There are 49 entries from around the state that have advanced to this current phase of the contest. These semifinalists now must write 1,000-word summaries of their businesses. Later this month, a panel of judges will review those entries to decide which ones will proceed to the next round.
Even the semifinalists not chosen to advance will have their business summaries made available to the Tech Council Investor Networks, potentially helping them get the funding to grow their startups.
Those who do advance will continue to be winnowed down in subsequent rounds, leading to a dozen who will make live presentations on May 31 at the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference in Milwaukee. Winners of individual categories and the grand prize will be announced on June 1.
RCU gets $640,000 grant to help low-income areas
EAU CLAIRE — A U.S. Treasury program awarded a $640,000 grant last month to Royal Credit Union, which will be used to boost lending in target markets with low-income, distressed and underserved people.
The Eau Claire-based credit union was among 525 Community Development Financial Institutions included in $194.1 million in grant awards announced on Feb. 28 by the U.S. Treasury’s CDFI Fund program.
“Financial Assistance Awards provide CDFIs with capital critical for establishing new businesses, creating jobs, financing affordable housing and increasing homeownership, and providing financial services in low-income and distressed communities nationwide,” the grant fund’s director, Jodie Harris, said in a news release.
RCU’s use of its grant funds includes increasing overdraft protection lines of credit as well as credit cards to underbanked and unbanked people, according to a news release from the credit union.
“The goal is to support members/consumers who may not have access to emergency funds when they need them and turn to predatory payday lenders,” the news release stated.
The grant will also help build the financial education work that RCU already does in schools and the community.
Since RCU became CDFI certified in 2015, it has received six grants totaling $7.59 million from the program.
Dairy exports surge, Wisconsin sets new record
MADISON — Wisconsin set a new record in 2022 for its export of food, forestry and agricultural products.
Exports shipped to 142 countries totaled nearly $4.22 billion last year — a 7% increase from the previous record set in 2021, according to a news release from the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
“This record-breaking year again presents an opportunity to strengthen our state as a leader in agricultural exports,” Randy Romanski, DATCP secretary, stated in the release.
Of particular note was the 32% increase in dairy experts when compared to the prior year. The $617 million in dairy products shipped out of the state in 2022 also shattered the previous record set in 214 by over $100 million.
Exports of crop products, including grains, wood and vegetables rose by 5% last year. The $2.82 billion exported in that category was a 10-year high.
One area where the state saw fewer exports in 2022 was meat. The $782 million worth of meat sold to other markets last year was down 2% from 2021’s tally.
Wisconsin’s top five markets it exports to are Canada, China, Mexico, South Korea and Japan.
Security Financial Bank plans shredding events
EAU CLAIRE — Security Financial Bank is inviting the general public to bring confidential or outdated documents they would like to shred to events next month at a few of its branch locations.
Attendees do not have to be bank customers to bring up to three boxes or bags of paper documents to be securely shredded.
Here are the times and bank locations of the upcoming shredding events:
• 9-11 a.m. April 1, 8 Main St., Black River Falls.
• 9-11 a.m. April 1, 1401 Main St., Bloomer.
• 9-11 a.m. April 29, 212 W. Prospect St., Durand.
