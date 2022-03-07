Packers IT director to give keynote
EAU CLAIRE — The head of the information technology for the Green Bay Packers will deliver the keynote speech at an upcoming conference in Eau Claire.
Kenny Ansel, the Packers’ IT director, will be the opening speaker at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s March 24 Cyber Security & Technology Conference at Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
Ansel is responsible for all of the technical operations, information security and computer infrastructure to support the entire stadium and front office for the Packers.
Prior to his work for the storied football team, Ansel had worked for the Pentagon and Cray Research.
Other sessions planned for the conference include a demonstration of computer hacking, advice on securing devices and best practices for telecommuting.
The conference will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Registration costs $89 for chamber members, $119 for nonmembers and $49 for students. To register, go to eauclairechamber.org.
Royal Construction sends 2 to nationals
EAU CLAIRE — Two apprentices from Royal Construction will participate this month in a national skills competition for people who represent the future of the building trades.
Drew Hawkins and Tony Ehrike will be competing in the 2022 National Craft Championships on March 15 through 17 in San Antonio, Texas, according to a news release from the Eau Claire-based company.
The two apprentices won the opportunity to reach nationals by placing in the Apprentice Skills Competition hosted by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin.
Hawkins won first place in the carpentry category in the state competition held this January. Ehrike took third place in the carpentry category at the state level in 2019.
WIN to host summit for female students
EAU CLAIRE — WIN Technology will host an event in May for female students who have an interest in jobs involving science, technology, engineering or math.
The fiber-optic network and IT services provider plans to hold the half-day Imagine Summit on May 3 at its Eau Claire headquarters, 4955 Bullis Farm Road.
“We’ve worked jointly with our local schools, businesses and higher educational institutions in helping us create a day dedicated to increasing awareness and interest in STEM with the young ladies within our local communities.” Matt Yach, WIN’s chief operations officer, said in a news release.
The event will include a tour of WIN, robotics and coding activities, information on cybersecurity and a panel of women in tech jobs.
The event is sponsored by the Women at WIN Committee, a group that promotes inclusion and diversity within the company and advocates for women in STEM fields.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — The Wisconsin Credit Union League gave its first-place 2021 Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award to Royal Credit Union. The Eau Claire-based credit union won the award for creating a virtual simulation for high schoolers to teach them what it will be like to live on a monthly budget when they are in their mid-20s.
• CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls High School will hold an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 15 to let the general public view programs that prepare students for careers involving science, technical education, art or math. Local employers have also been invited to be exhibitors at the open house to show how STEAM skills are used in their jobs.
