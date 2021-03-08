Jamf software now on 20M devices
EAU CLAIRE — Jamf’s software now runs on more than 20 million Apple devices, reaching a goal the company set for itself five years ago.
In its fourth quarter and 2020 year-end financial results released on Thursday, the company stated through its more than 47,000 customers, there were 20.4 million Apple devices on the Jamf platform by the end of last year.
The company’s software is used by businesses, hospitals, schools, government agencies and other workplaces to manage their Apple-brand devices, including iPads and iPhones.
“We finished 2020 with high growth across every product, geography, and the top 10 industries we serve, demonstrating the strength and diversity of our platform,” Dean Hager, Jamf’s CEO, said in a news release.
Last year Jamf had a 32% increase in total revenue, hitting $269.5 million compared to $204 million in 2019.
The company’s operating loss shrank in 2020, falling to $14.5 million — down from $20.3 million the year before. That loss was calculated using generally accepted accounting principles, but the company also provides non-GAAP financial figures showing operating income of $30.4 million last year, up from $16.5 million in 2019.
The company netted $326 million from its initial public offering last summer when it became publicly traded on the NASDAQ, according to its year-end report. In July the company paid off about $210 million in debt and related interest. The year-end financial results showed the company’s cash status was also bolstered by the influx of investment.
Jamf ended 2020 with $194.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, up significantly from the $32.4 million it finished 2019 with.
Jamf was created by UW-Eau Claire alumni and continues to have offices and a workforce in Eau Claire, but is headquartered in Minneapolis.
CVTC offers safety, inclusion trainings
EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College will hold a series of virtual training sessions on safety and workplace equity, diversity and inclusion in coming weeks.
These hourlong online sessions will take place at noon on these dates via Microsoft Teams or Zoom:
• March 16: Emergency action planning.
• March 17: Equity, inclusion and diversity in the workplace.
• April 6: Creating inclusive workplaces.
• April 22: Worker compensation.
• May 5: Inclusivity in the temp workplace.
• May 18: Fall protection.
• June 16: Ergonomics in the workplace.
The four safety-oriented sessions are available for a total cost of $25.
The equity, inclusion and diversity trainings cost $30 each. Those who sign up for all three of those sessions will get access to a bonus virtual lesson on diversity basics, which will be at 2 p.m. on April 20.
Registration information on the safety series is at tinyurl.com/39kjvadk, and EDI training session information is at tinyurl.com/4a6878rb.
EC Chamber plans April 7 HR conference
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Human Resource Conference will be a virtual event on April 7.
Using the Perigon online platform, the conference will last from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and feature speakers on a variety of topics, plus time for attendees to network virtually with peers.
Speakers will present on topics including marketing your business to workers, health care plans, leadership training, workplace security concerns, benefits found in the region, making pay decisions and remote working.
Members of the Chamber or Chippewa Valley Society for Human Resource Management can attend for $89 while nonmembers will have to pay $119. A discounted student price of $49 is available.
For more information or to register, go to eauclairechamber.org or call 715-834-1204.
Eau Claire travel agency changes location
EAU CLAIRE — Higgins Travel Leaders moved its offices last week to a new location on Eau Claire’s south side.
For 22 years it had been at 2514 Golf Road, but the travel agency completed its move on March 1 to its new quarters in Suite 600 in the office building at 3410 Oakwood Mall Drive.
Short takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union recently promoted Timm Sandstrom from being its vice president-business lending officer to the newly created role of vice president of business lending, regional manager in the Chippewa Valley. This puts Sandstrom, who has worked at RCU since 2011, in charge of the team of business loan officers in the Chippewa Valley and surrounding markets.
• EAU CLAIRE — Security Financial Bank recently promoted mortgage banking manager Shayna Reichert to the position of director of mortgage banking. Reichert has worked for the bank for the past five years, but has more than 13 years of banking experience, according to a news release on her promotion.
From staff reports