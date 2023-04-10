Presto gets $88M option from U.S. Army
EAU CLAIRE — The U.S. Army awarded $88 million in option awards on March 31 to a National Presto Industries subsidiary that makes 40mm grenade ammunition.
Deliveries of the tactical and training cartridges produced by AMTEC Corp. for this option are scheduled to begin in 2024 and continue into early ‘26, according to a news release from the parent company.
Combined with government awards from fiscal year 2022, the total value of the current five-year contract for 40mm ammunition is $157.8 million.
In addition to defense products, Eau Claire-headquartered National Presto Industries also produces housewares, small appliances and fire safety products.
Two locals advance in business contest
EAU CLAIRE — Two local entrepreneurs were named finalists in the 20th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
A panel of industry judges last month trimmed the field of 49 semifinalists down to 26, which includes two from the Chippewa Valley.
Attorney Lauren Otto of Altoona’s startup Divorce in a Day, a new mediator-style method of handling divorces, is one of the semifinalists in the state contest.
Eau Claire consultant Emily Elsner Twesme’s startup Empower2Retain, which uses an app to improve workplace culture, also reached the semifinalist round.
Otto, Twesme and the other finalists will now have to submit 15-minute pitch decks to explain their businesses. Judges will weigh those entries to decide which ones will move on in the competition.
A dozen will be chosen to make live presentations on May 31 at the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference in Milwaukee. Winners of individual categories and the grand prize will be announced on June 1.
WESTconsin hosts free shredding events
MENOMONIE — Four WESTconsin Credit Union locations will host document shredding events on April 20 for their communities.
Residents can bring up to two boxes or bags of documents with personal or financial information to get shredded for free during these times at these WESTconsin locations:
• 9-10 a.m., 1207 N. Main St., River Falls.
• 11 a.m.-noon, 121 Meridian Drive, New Richmond.
• 1-2 p.m., 2414 Hils Court, Menomonie.
• 3-4 p.m., 1111 S. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.
From staff reports
