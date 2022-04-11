EAU CLAIRE — Two apprentices at Eau Claire-based Royal Construction took home the top awards last month in a national skills competition for people in the building trades.
Drew Hawkins got the gold medal and Tony Ehrike took silver in the carpentry division of the 2022 National Craft Championships during mid-March in San Antonio.
Both men are in the ABC Carpentry Apprenticeship Program at Rice Lake-based Northwood Technical College.
The national championships included a field of 176 competitors in 12 different disciplines, including carpentry, electrical, plumbing and HVAC.
CVTC presents award to Silver Spring Foods
EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College gave its Proven Business Partner award to Eau Claire-based Silver Spring Foods last week.
CVTC presented the award to the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish during the college Alumni Association’s Spring Gala on Thursday.
The award recognizes the contributions Silver Spring makes by sponsoring community events, being a local employer, hiring CVTC-trained workers and giving back to the college.
“It’s been a mutually beneficial partnership. It’s not just what we can do for CVTC, but what CVTC can do for us,” Eric Rygg, Silver Spring president, said in a news release.
Previous award winners include WIN Technology, Xcel Energy, Tractor Central and Value Implement, Cardinal FG and Dove Healthcare.
Milwaukee company buys Eau Claire apartments
MILWAUKEE — Commercial real estate company Greywolf Partners announced last week that it has purchased Metro Crossing, an 84-unit apartment building in Eau Claire.
“We’re excited that Metro Crossing is now part of our portfolio of managed properties in Wisconsin,” Marilyn Herzberg, president of Milwaukee-based Greywolf Partners, said in a news release.
The company purchased the apartment building at 2851 Hendrickson Drive from its original and locally-based owner, Rooney Properties.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — General Communications, a Madison-based provider of public safety communications equipment with an office in Eau Claire, has changed its name to GenComm, according to a company news release.