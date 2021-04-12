Presto gets $102M contract option
EAU CLAIRE — National Presto Industries is getting $102.1 million from a U.S. military contract to provide 40mm training rounds used in grenade launchers.
The Eau Claire-based company’s AMTEC subsidiary was awarded the new option on March 30 as part of its current five-year contract with the Department of the Army, according to a Presto news release.
Deliveries of the high-velocity training cartridges are scheduled to begin in the middle of this year and continue for multiple years.
Last month the company announced it had received nearly $93 million from military contract awards in 2020 and this March, but expected more would soon be announced.
Trust Point to host May 4 shredding
EAU CLAIRE — Wealth management firm Trust Point will host a free document shredding event on May 4 in the parking lot of its downtown Eau Claire offices.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, people can bring up to four medium-size boxes of paper documents for secure shredding and recycling to the lot at 7 S. Dewey St.
Attendees are asked to have their boxes of documents in the back seats or trunks of their vehicles so workers can easily pick them up and put them into the on-site shredding operation.
The shredding equipment will be able to handle items containing small bits of metal including spiral notebooks, staples and paperclips. However, three-ring binders, hanging file folders and black metal “butterfly clips” will not be accepted.
Those who have more than four boxes of documents they’d like destroyed are asked to call 715-461-7018 to arrange a time to drop them off.
Short takes
• Camping World reopened the Eau Claire location of Gander Outdoors, 6440 Scully Drive, last week under the new name of Camping World SuperCenter. The store that sells a variety of outdoor gear and RVs is holding a grand reopening celebration later this week.
• The Consumers Cooperative Association, which operates 32 convenience stores and a dozen car washes in western Wisconsin, named board members at is annual stockholders meeting last month. The board re-elected Frank Draxler as president, as well as naming Gregg Webert to the vice president spot and voting for Brenda Brandt as secretary/treasurer.
From staff reports