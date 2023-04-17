Bank merger will finish next month
CADOTT — Citizens State Bank will gain two new locations next month with the completion of a merger with a bank in central Wisconsin.
Community Financial’s two locations in Prentice and Stratford will be renamed in early May when the final steps of the merger are completed.
“Both the Citizens State Bank and Community Financial Bank teams have worked diligently through the approval process and in preparation for the consummation of merging the data and systems in May,” Tim Cruciani, president and CEO of Citizens State Bank, said in a news release issued last week.
News of the acquisition became public in mid-November with boards of both banks supporting it, but the deal still had to gain the standard approval from state and federal banking regulators.
Citizens State Bank was chartered in 1902 and has five branches — Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Lake Wissota, Cornell and Stanley.
CVTC to host leadership conference
EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College will host a daylong leadership conference for administrative and business professionals next week in Eau Claire.
Learn Grow Lead will be 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on April 26 in CVTC’s Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
The keynote speech will be delivered by Maysee Herr, CEO of the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce. She will share stories about growing up as a Hmong-American woman in Wisconsin, experiences she had working in her family’s business, and the respectful and inclusive practices that everyone can integrate into their regular work habits.
There will then be four breakout sessions, each with four different seminars that attendees can choose from. Topics to be covered include leading with emotional intelligence, social media basics, handling difficult conversations, apps for work efficiency, fostering an inclusive workplace, handling work stress, Microsoft Outlook tips and recognizing signs of burnout.
Registration costs $129 for the general public, $95 for UW System and K-12 school employees, $50 for CVTC employees and $25 for CVTC students. Breakfast and lunch are included in the registration fees.
For more information or to register, go to cvtc.edu/events/learn-grow-lead.
Business center’s rural outreach wins award
EAU CLAIRE — The Small Business Development Center at UW-Eau Claire is getting an award in recognition of recent outreach efforts to rural areas.
Wisconsin Rural Partners, the state’s federally-designated rural development council, is naming the local center’s series of small business clinics as one of the 2023 Top Rural Development Initiatives.
The clinics run by student consultants provided one-on-one technical assistance and resources to 52 rural business owners last year. In 2022, clinics were held in Rice Lake and Abbotsford. Additional clinics are being planned for this year.
Wisconsin Rural Partners is honoring four programs this year with Top Rural Development Initiative awards, which will be presented at an April 27 summit in Mauston.
Aside from the local business center’s clinics, the other winners are a woman-run land stewardship program, a business-sector supported child care center and an affordable housing community established for farm workers.
“Wisconsin Rural Partners applauds these initiatives as outstanding examples of the many efforts across the state that improve the lives of citizens in rural Wisconsin,” Sandy Decker, WRP president, said in a news release announcing the awards. “These are excellent collaborative models for serving our rural areas.”
From staff reports