Local food co-ops
share leadership
Eau Claire-based Just Local Food Cooperative entered into an agreement with Menomonie Market to share the latter’s administrative and management staff through the end of this year.
The recent departure of Just Local’s general manager and finance manager prompted it to consider an agreement with its neighboring cooperative in Menomonie to share management resources.
“Our two co-ops have a long history together. We have many owners in common, and have shared advice, connections, ideas and resources throughout the last 15 years,” Just Local stated in an email from its board of directors.
Menomonie Market’s Crystal Halvorson serves as interim general manager of Just Local in an agreement that started April 1 and is scheduled to last through the end of December.
Though they are sharing management staff, the email stated the two cooperatives remain separate entities.
Marten Transport adds more drivers
Marten Transport, a Mondovi-based trucking company that specializes in transporting temperature-sensitive goods, boosted its ranks in the start of 2020.
In the first three months of this year, the company added 101 dedicated and 73 truckload tractors. During all of 2019, the company added 329 dedicated and 101 truckload tractors, according to a quarterly report released on Thursday.
The company’s first quarterly report since the coronavirus pandemic was declared made mention of Marten’s role in the nation’s food supply chain.
“We embrace our responsibility to keep our valued employees safe and healthy as they each contribute to our transporting and distributing the food, beverages and other consumer goods essential to millions of people in North America,” chairman and CEO Randolph L. Marten said.
For the first quarter of 2020, the company had a nearly 10% increase in operating revenue when compared to the start of 2019. The company had a record $218.6 million in operating revenue for the quarter that finished on March 31, up from the $199 million from the first quarter of 2019.
Operating income improved 1.7% to $18 million for the first quarter of 2020, up from $17.7 million in the first three months of 2019.
Short Takes
• Security Financial Services, parent company of Eau Claire-based Security Financial Bank, named Andy Wieser to its board of directors. Wieser, who begins his term on May 1, is president and CEO of Wieser Concrete Products, a manufacturer of precast concrete that is headquartered in Maiden Rock.
From staff reports