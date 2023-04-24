WIN Technology hosting summit for female students
EAU CLAIRE — WIN Technology will host its second summit to introduce area female students to careers in the STEM fields next month.
Dubbed the Imagine Summit, the event will take place May 2 at the company’s headquarters on Eau Claire’s south side.
“We are so excited to once again offer this educational event to young women in the Chippewa Valley and are especially excited to extend participation to over 50 students from 10 schools across 8 school districts,” Matt Yach, WIN’s COO, said in a news release.
The event will include hands-on robotics and coding activities, sessions on architecture, network technology and telecommunications, according to the news release.
In addition to WIN employees, there will also be presenters from CESA 10, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Chippewa Falls FIRST Robotics Team, 3M and Wendel Cos.
WIN Technology is a fiber-optic network and information technology services company based in Eau Claire.
State chamber seeks environmental award nominees
MADISON — Wisconsin’s statewide business group is seeking nominees for its annual Business Friend of the Environment Awards.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce announced Thursday that it has opened up nominations for this year’s awards that recognize companies with sound environmental leadership.
“This program gives us a great opportunity to highlight companies that go above and beyond to preserve the environment for future generations,” Craig Summerfield, the organization’s director of environmental & energy policy, said in a news release.
Multiple awards will be given based on company size and three categories: sustainability, use of innovative technology and environmental stewardship. Companies headquartered or with major operations in Wisconsin are eligible to apply.
An independent panel of judges from the business community and environmental organizations will select the award winners.
Applications are due by May 22. For more information or to nominate a business, go online to wmc.org/bfoe.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Merchants Bank named Seth Sundeen as its new market president for the Eau Claire area, succeeding the recently retired Larry Accola. Sundeen brings over 20 years of banking experience and most recently had been vice president of commercial banking at a local branch of Nicolet Bank (formerly Charter Bank).
• EAU CLAIRE — Security Financial Bank announced recently that it has hired Bryan Gerlach as chief financial officer. Gerlach is a certified public accountant who has been working in banking for more than 15 years, including serving as a CFO for other financial institutions.
