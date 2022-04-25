EAU CLAIRE — A five-month program that provides mentoring and other resources to local entrepreneurs announced its latest cohort in a news release.
WiSys VentureHome-Eau Claire has accepted these six startup business founders in the fourth group to go through its program:
• Andrew Gehrke, founder of Eau Claire Cocktail Co., provider of event bartending services and creator of a cocktail syrup.
• Emily Elsner Twesme, creator of Vibrant Virtual, a service that hires, trains and manages interns for small businesses.
• Doug Rhoten, who started a service called Cereus that helps determine if websites comply with international privacy laws.
• Graham Barnes, founder of No Boundaries Tiny Homes, which repurposes quality used materials and builds tiny homes.
• Justin Vajko, creator of Dialog, a recruitment marketing agency for blue-collar employees.
• Nick Clattenburg, founder of Clattenburg Aviation Co., which is focused on making aviation cheaper, greener and more accessible.
At the end of the program, the six founders will present their businesses to local investors at the end of summer to seek funding and support to take their ventures to the next level.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union promoted its in-house attorney, Grant Beardsley, to the position of executive vice president — chief legal officer this month. RCU hired Beardsley, who previously worked at Eau Claire law firm Weld Riley, as the credit union’s first corporate counsel in 2019.
• EAU CLAIRE — Kathy Colon, kitchen manager for Draganetti’s Ristorante, won a regional award from the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. Colon won the “Best of the House — Back of the House” award in the association’s Region 1, which covers much of western Wisconsin.
• ST. PAUL — Eau Claire-based Royal Credit Union began construction Thursday of a new branch office in St. Paul, Minn., which is expected to open this fall. The new office will replace an older St. Paul location at 1020 Rice St.