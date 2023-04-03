Chamber, university business breakfast approaching
EAU CLAIRE — An annual business community breakfast will be later this month at UW-Eau Claire.
The free breakfast will be 7 to 8:30 a.m. on April 19 in the Dakota Ballroom inside the Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.
University Chancellor James Schmidt and College of Business Dean Brewer Doran will be the main speakers at the event that emphasizes connections between UW-Eau Claire and local businesses.
Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Minor and the business group’s board chairman, Scott Hoffman, will speak as well.
Advance registration is required by April 13. Sign up by calling the chamber at 715-834-1204 or register using the organization’s website, eauclairechamber.org.
Female entrepreneurs can apply for Red Letter Grants
EAU CLAIRE — A grant program for female entrepreneurs in west-central Wisconsin plans to award up to four $2,000 grants this spring.
Red Letter Grants is accepting applications until April 24 from women working to start or grow a business within these 10 counties: Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix.
Applicants will be notified by May 11 if they are selected to move on to the interview round. Winners will be announced May 25.
The grant program’s website notes that businesses three years old or younger will be given preference over established ones seeking help to expand.
Previous grant winners cannot apply for the same business venture, but can seek help for a new startup. Nonprofit organizations are not eligible.
For more information or to apply, go to redlettergrant.org.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union promoted Kaylee Peikert last month to enterprise solutions manager, a position that oversees technical support and maintenance of RCU’s digital banking software, serves as a central IT contact and leads corporate-level initiatives. Peikert began working for RCU in late 2019 as a business process analyst and then served as technology program manager before this new promotion.
