EAU CLAIRE — During its 107th annual meeting on Thursday night, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce gave out several awards to recognize community members.
The business group gave out Public Employee of the Year awards to two recipients, Eau Claire Interim City Manger David Solberg and UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt.
Cory Knutson of Eau Claire-based business Huebsch Services won the Outstanding Young Professional of the Chippewa Valley award.
The Glassbrenner-Klinkhammer Spirit Award went to Brooke Petska of Marawood Construction Services.
Wesley Escondo of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin took home the Outstanding Chamber Volunteer of the Year award.
Judy Clark, longtime local TV news anchor at WEAU 13, won the Woman of Achievement award.
Consumers Co-op elects board officers
EAU CLAIRE — The Consumers Cooperative Association of Eau Claire elected its board officers at its annual meeting last month.
The board elected Gregg Webert as president, Brenda Brant as vice president, and Marian Ritland as secretary/treasurer.
Webert and Brant are beginning their third terms on the board of directors while this is Ritland’s first time serving on it.
The cooperative operates 32 convenience stores and 12 car washes in western Wisconsin. It employs almost 300 people among those businesses.
Short Takes
• The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors awarded Sandy Froystad of Rock Falls with a certificate of achievement that recognizes 15 consecutive years of maintaining her CIC designation. Froystad works for Western National Insurance Group as its regional agency manager in Wisconsin.