Companies can do virtual annual meetings
Wisconsin companies required to hold annual meetings will be allowed to hold those using internet-based technology instead of in-person gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions issued emergency guidance Friday for businesses, nonprofit organizations and associations that fall under its jurisdiction, allowing virtual annual meetings.
“Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, we’re construing statutes that require annual meetings of members, shareholders, directors and others to allow for those meetings to occur by virtual means, so long as they are conducted in a manner that follows all recordkeeping obligations and protects the rights granted in Wisconsin’s bylaws and statues,” DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said in a news release.
The department issued the guidance on virtual annual meetings at the direction of Gov. Tony Evers, who issued emergency measures last month against large gatherings as a way to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
State chamber releases COVID-19 toolkit
The state chamber of commerce posted an online toolkit of resources to help businesses deal with difficult financial circumstances tied to the coronavirus.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce posted its COVID-19 Employer Toolkit to its website, wmc.org, on Thursday.
Included in the toolkit is information on loan resources, unemployment insurance, changes to federal paid leave, a state work share program and a summary of the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
From staff reports