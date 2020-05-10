Riverfront luxury apartments near finish
A project converting a former downtown Eau Claire nursing home into luxury riverfront apartments is nearing completion.
The Pablo Group in a partnership with Market Family Properties announced on Friday that The Guild, 816 Porter Ave., will open in July.
Nearly two years in the making, the apartment complex is a thorough renovation of the former Syverson Lutheran Home.
“We saw a lot of potential in the building. Not only is it a great location with unbeatable views, the original structure had so many unique features,” Julia Johnson, a partner in the Pablo Group, said in a news release.
Turning the building into 49 luxury apartments did take significant work.
It ranked as the largest building project of 2019 in Eau Claire, taking out permits for $14.4 million in renovation work last year, according to a recent city report.
Apartments in the building range in size from 485-square-foot studios to 2,590-square-foot penthouse units.
The apartment complex includes two parking garages for residents’ vehicles, a fitness center, game room, lobby and outdoor gathering spaces.
Creative Economy Week goes online
An annual showcase of how the arts impact the local economy will be mostly presented online this week.
Facebook posts highlighting local art galleries, an online panel of craftspeople and the release of a podcast are part of Creative Economy Week, which began on Saturday.
The Artfull Eau Claire Facebook page, facebook.com/artfullec, will be home to numerous posts throughout the week featuring locally made art, public sculptures and live music.
A free panel discussion presented online at 7 p.m. Wednesday will offer advice from several people who launched their own small businesses. To register for “Becoming a Full-time Maker,” go online to bit.ly/cew-makers-panel.
A podcast produced by Ivy Media that features episodes about local creative people will debut on Thursday. A link to the podcast will be posted to the Artfull Eau Claire Facebook page.
Artwork from local galleries also will be on display in storefronts of 18 downtown businesses during the week.
A map showing those businesses can be found at the Artfull Eau Claire website bit.ly/artfull-ec, which also has a full listing of the week’s events.
Center presents free business recovery webinars
The Small Business Development Center at UW-Eau Claire is hosting free, interactive webinars this week for small businesses.
The hourlong online programs will help businesses forecast and plan their cash flow as they are able to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The webinars are geared toward small retail shops, restaurants, hair salons, bakeries and other “main street” small businesses, according to the university’s Continuing Education website.
As of Friday, there were openings available for the 6 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Thursday webinars.
The center’s director, Luke Kempen, will host the webinars along with Beth Crowell, a small business loan consultant and life coach.
For more information or to register, go to tinyurl.com/ydhso2qz.
Annual chamber meeting postponed to 2021
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting has been postponed until early 2021 due to events surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally scheduled for April 29, the chamber gathering also known as “Eau What a Night” has been rescheduled for Jan. 27.
The evening’s schedule and venue will remain the same — a two-hour reception preceding the 7 p.m. main event, which is then followed by an after-party, all at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in downtown Eau Claire.
The announcement for the event’s rescheduling noted that 588 people had registered to attend the annual meeting when it was initially set for late April.
Chamber hosting online recovery seminar
A virtual seminar intended to help businesses prepare to reopen and recover from the coronavirus pandemic will be on Tuesday, May 19.
Slated for 9 a.m. to noon, the online program will cover topics of workforce planning, human resources, leadership, marketing and sales.
Attending the online seminar costs $35. Register by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 18, through the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s website, eauclairechamber.org.
Short Takes
• Charter Bank has hired Shelley Schemenauer as its deposit operations specialist, putting her in charge of the Eau Claire-based bank’s tax reporting. Schemenauer spent the last 21 years at Royal Credit Union, finishing her time as its IRS reporting specialist, and prior to that she was a tax preparer at H&R Block.
• Business magazine Inc. named Eau Claire company Applied Data Consultants to its list of Best Workplaces of 2020. Using anonymous surveys of employees to gauge their thoughts on their companies, the magazine awarded the title to 389 businesses out of nearly 3,000 that had applied for the honor.
• Security Financial Bank promoted Angie Bryan to the newly created post of lead personal banker, putting her in charge of personal bankers at the bank’s five locations. Bryan, who has worked in a variety of roles since joining the bank in 2008, will continue to work from its Durand office.
From staff reports