EAU CLAIRE — Two new offices for Royal Credit Union will be opening in coming weeks to replace older locations in the area.
The new downtown Eau Claire office being built at 455 E. Madison St. is slated to open on May 23. This location will replace the older downtown office at 1512 Bellinger St., which will close on Saturday.
Work on a new RCU office in Altoona’s River Prairie development is nearing completion as well.
Set to open on June 20, that new office is being built at 1159 Blazing Star Boulevard. This will serve as the new spot for customer service operations currently being done nearby at an older RCU building at 419 N. Hastings Place on Eau Claire’s east side. That older building will no longer have customer services as of June 18, but RCU will keep it as a mortgage operations center.
Security Financial Bank names COO
EAU CLAIRE — A longtime Security Financial Bank employee has been promoted to become chief operating officer.
Julie Sabelko, who has worked at the bank for 34 years and most recently served as director of quality control, was promoted to COO earlier this month.
“Julie is a talented member of the SFB team,” president and CEO Mark Oldenberg said in a news release. “She is an experienced leader with a background in both deposit and loan operations, human resources, compliance, and loan audits, which will translate seamlessly to her role as COO.”
Sabelko works out of the bank’s Durand office.
• Security Financial Bank also announced this month that it has hired Jennifer Moen as a treasury management officer, a new position responsible for the growth and development of new banking and cash management clients. Moen brings 15 years of experience as a branch manager and seven years of experience as a cash management specialist.