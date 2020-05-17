Red Letter Grant to
help 15 businesses
Red Letter Grant, an Eau Claire-based organization that provides grants to help female entrepreneurs start businesses, announced it plans to award $15,000 in recovery grants this month.
Executive Director Becca Cooke sent a news release on Thursday announcing 15 grants of $1,000 each to help female-run businesses in west-central Wisconsin that have been reeling economically due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To be eligible, business owners cannot have received state or federal aid related to COVID-19 and must be located in one of these counties: Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix.
For more information or to apply, go to redlettergrant.org. Applications are due by 11 p.m. Monday.
Free recovery webinar
is Wednesday
Due to high demand for last week’s offerings, the Small Business Development Center at UW-Eau Claire is hosting another free, interactive webinar this week for small businesses.
The hourlong online program starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will help businesses forecast and plan their cash flow as they are able to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The webinar is geared toward small retail shops, restaurants, hair salons, bakeries and other “main street” small businesses, according to the university’s Continuing Education website.
The center’s director, Luke Kempen, will host the program along with Beth Crowell, a small business loan consultant and life coach.
For more information or to register, go to tinyurl.com/ydhso2qz.
Short Takes
• Medical device company Phillips-Medisize, which is based in Hudson, named Paul Chaffin as its senior vice president and also the title of president the medical and pharmaceutical solutions division of parent company Molex. Chaffin comes to Molex after nearly 16 years at Minnesota-based Ecolab, where he most recently held the title of senior vice president of enterprise initiatives.
• Eau Claire-based Royal Credit Union has promoted JohnRoss Hammond to the position of application development manager, putting him in charge of the team that builds software for the company. Hammond began working at RCU as application developer last year, after more than a decade in software development at Marten Transport.
From staff reports