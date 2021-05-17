Donut shop wins Main Street award
MENOMONIE — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. recognized a downtown Menomonie donut shop as one of the best new businesses created in the state last year.
Donut Sam’s, 521 Second St. E., was one of two winners in that category in the Wisconsin Main Street Awards presented in a virtual ceremony last month.
Mike and Tanya Husby opened their shop last spring, but immediately had to pivot their business model to sell their donuts at other local businesses.
The shop offers over 20 different kinds of donuts, including gluten-free options.
The co-winner of the Wisconsin Main Street Award for best new business was Lucky Cow Coffee & Gelato in Darlington.
Short takes
• EAU CLAIRE — A Royal Credit Union employee will serve in one of two nonvoting positions reserved for young professionals on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Credit Union League. Melissa Janssen, RCU’s program director of community relations, will serve a three-year term as a young professional advisor on the trade association’s board.
• MENOMONIE — Food safety software company W R Food Safety! recently hired Andrei Gindilis to be its senior scientist. Gindilis lives in suburban Seattle, Wash., but will frequently travel to Menomonie. He has more than 30 years of professional science experience, research that’s appeared in over 50 peer-reviewed publications and more than 30 patents.
• EAU CLAIRE — Peter Hoeft, owner and CEO of an Altoona-based Hoeft Builders, has been named to the board of directors for Winona, Minn.-based WNB Financial. The bank has a branch office in Altoona’s River Prairie development where Hoeft’s offices are located.
From staff reports