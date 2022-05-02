EAU CLAIRE — Two local financial institutions have announced they will host document shredding events open to community members looking to securely dispose of old financial records or other confidential papers.
People are invited to bring boxes or bags of documents for disposal to shredding events scheduled in the parking lots of these offices:
• 7:30-9 a.m., Friday, Royal Credit Union-Eau Claire South, 4501 Royal Drive.
• 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Security Financial Bank, 1401 Main St., Bloomer.
• 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Security Financial Bank, 212 W. Prospect St., Durand.
• 4:30-6 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, Royal Credit Union-Menomonie North, 2615 Hils Ct.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 12, Royal Credit Union-Chippewa Falls South, 1031 Woodward Ave.
• 9-11 a.m., Saturday, May 21, Security Financial Bank, 8 Main St., Black River Falls.
Royal Credit Union’s events have a limit of two grocery bags or one file-sized box per car. Security Financial Bank’s shredding events have a limit of three bags or boxes per person.
Kaiser named chairman of Security Financial Bank
EAU CLAIRE — The board of directors for Security Financial Services Corp., the holding company that owns Eau Claire-based Security Financial Bank, named a new chairman.
Jack Kaiser, who has served as a director of the board and bank since 2009, began serving as chairman last week, according to a Security Financial Bank news release.
Kaiser is president and general manager of Banbury Place, a multi-use development with over 160 tenants in Eau Claire in what had once been a large tire factory. Kaiser is also general manager of Cigan Properties, also based in Eau Claire.
Kaiser succeeds Jerry Bauer, who had been chairman since 2008 and retired from 30 years of service on the board of directors. Bauer is CEO and board chairman of Bauer Built, a commercial tires business with locations throughout the Midwest.