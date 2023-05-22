Eau Claire entrepreneur reaches final round
EAU CLAIRE — A local entrepreneur who has created an app-based startup company intended to improve workplace culture has gotten to the final round of the Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
Emily Elsner Twesme of Eau Claire’s startup Empower2Retain made it to the “Diligent (Baker’s) Dozen” group of 13 finalists chosen to make seven-minute live pitch presentations on May 31 at the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference in Milwaukee.
Winners in four categories — advanced manufacturing, business services, information technology and life sciences — will be announced June 1 at the conference.
The annual contest organized by the Wisconsin Technology Council began in late January, attracting nearly 150 entries.
Defense sales leads Presto’s Q1 earnings
EAU CLAIRE — National Presto Industries reported stronger first quarter earnings this year than it did for the same months in 2022, due largely to higher sales of the company’s defense products.
The Eau Claire-based company that has segments for housewares/small appliances and munitions posted a total of $80.4 million in sales for the three months that ended April 2. That is up from $60.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Maryjo Cohen, company president, stated that sales of defense products were up $18.5 million when comparing the two quarters, which she attributed to increased shipments from its backlog. Sales of housewares and small appliances were essentially flat, only up by $746,000, she said in the earnings report issued earlier this month.
Cohen noted that the company has been seeing lower logistical costs for those kitchen products, which led retailers to demand lower prices.
“Given the competitive milieu, the segment did reduce its prices to all customers in mid-April 2023,” she stated.
The company’s net earnings for the recently completed quarter were $8.9 million, up from $2.9 million a year before.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — The Regional Business Fund, an Eau Claire-based nonprofit economic development corporation, recently named two new members to its board of directors. Deb Chilson of Cadott auto dealership Chilson’s Corner Motors and James Schmidt, mayor of Colby and a retired journeyman mechanic, were named to the board.
• ALTOONA — Medical supply store Grace Home Respiratory announced promotions this month of three current team members to executive positions in the business. Kris Tietz was named finance and accounting manager, Kelly Henning became the billing manager, and Shawn Stoner was named logistics manager.
From staff reports
