RCU hosts shred events next month
EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union will host shredding events during June at branches in the Chippewa Valley so people can destroy confidential documents they no longer need.
Open to the general public, people are allowed to bring two grocery bags or one file box full of documents that have sensitive information on it such as Social Security numbers, account numbers or other personal data.
In addition to paper products, the shredding machines can also destroy CDs and other computer disks.
Shredding events at RCU’s local branches:
• 8 to 9 a.m., June 11, 4501 Royal Drive, Eau Claire.
• 8 to 9 a.m., June 18, 2415 Jodi Drive, Eau Claire.
• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., June 22, 1031 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
• 5 to 6 p.m., June 24, 2615 Hils Court, Menomonie.
Short takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Frandsen Bank & Trust named Melissa Peterson as the new president for its Eau Claire market, which is based at 4251 Southtowne Drive. Peterson has over 13 years of banking experience, most recently working as a commercial lender in Eau Claire and prior to that running a bank office in Detroit Lakes, Minn. She is succeeding Larry Jolivette, who retired after serving as market president for nearly 20 years.
• EAU CLAIRE — Shareholders of National Presto Industries re-elected CEO Maryjo Cohen to a new three-year term as director during the May 18 annual meeting. In addition to that, shareholders got to see a new version of the company’s Rusoh fire extinguisher intended for the retail market and updated models of four Presto small appliances.
From staff reports