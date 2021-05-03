CCF Bank posts record quarterly earnings
EAU CLAIRE — The parent company of Citizens Community Federal Bank posted record quarterly earnings to start this year.
Citizens Community Bancorp reported last week that it had $5.5 million in earnings for the quarter that ended on March 31. That compared to $3.6 million in earnings during the preceding three months and $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.
Strength in this recent quarter’s earnings was tied to strong mortgage originations, no loan loss provision and lower non-interest expenses, according to the company.
Stephen Bianchi, chairman, president and CEO, voiced optimism about the rest of this year based on improving economic factors in the region.
“I am optimistic that with COVID-19 vaccinations increasing, our branch lobbies reopening in June, and our cold winter coming to a close, that loan demand should increase, especially since unemployment rates in our markets are below the national averages,” he said in a news release.
Mentorship is subject of free Tuesday program
EAU CLAIRE — Downtown Eau Claire co-working space CoLab is presenting a free online presentation on the importance of mentorship.
Dennis Beale of Power of Perception will lead the session from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday via online videoconferencing platform Zoom.
Beale will discuss mentorship best practices and share personal stories from people in his network.
For more information or to register, go to colabec.com/event-details/why-mentoring-matters.
Short takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Charter Bank hired Seth Sundeen, who has 20 years of experience in the banking industry, for its business banking team.
• EAU CLAIRE — Local business incubator Chippewa Valley Innovation Center, 3132 Louis Ave., will hold an open house from noon to 2 p.m. on May 12 as part of Economic Development Week.
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union promoted three current employees to managerial positions in its mortgage department. Jean Zimmer is now the mortgage technology support manager, Andrea Tomac now holds the title of mortgage processing manager, and Katie Luther became the mortgage servicing and closing manager.
