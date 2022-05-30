EAU CLAIRE — The local office of Wendel, an architecture, engineering, energy efficiency and construction management firm, has relocated into an historic downtown Eau Claire building.
The firm announced last week that it had moved into Suite 200 inside of 204 E. Grand Ave., a six-story brick office building that has stood downtown since 1930.
Built by the Scandinavian American Fraternity in 1930 for the organization’s use as well as to rent out to various tenants, the building had housed numerous banks in its life with the latest being Wells Fargo.
Local company JCap Real Estate bought the building in 2015 to convert it into commercial space and apartments to rent.
Wendel’s Eau Claire office had previously been located in a suite at Banbury Place, 800 Wisconsin St.
Wendel’s local office is also home to the firm’s Five Bugles Design team, which focuses on designing buildings for emergency services, including fire stations.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union promoted Kari Campbell-VanVleet to the position of member service director. Campbell-VanVleet, who has a dozen years of experience in customer service center leadership, joined RCU in spring 2020 as member service supervisor and quickly became member service manager, which was her title until the recent promotion to director.
• EAU CLAIRE — During its annual meeting late last month, Royal Credit Union re-elected three board members to new three-year terms and named their roles on the board. Stuart Schaefer will serve as vice president, Doug Olson is moving to the position of treasurer after he’d previously been chairman, and Jennifer McDonough is the board’s secretary.