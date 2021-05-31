Packer Fastener opens office in area
MENOMONIE — A Green Bay-based company that supplies nuts, bolts and other fasteners to businesses is opening an office to serve the Eau Claire area market.
Packer Fastener is opening the growing company’s seventh location on Tuesday at 5205 Freitag Drive, Suite B, Menomonie.
In addition to fasteners, the company’s product line includes safety equipment, abrasives and tools.
The company was started in 1998 by three fastener salesmen and has now grown to over 100 employees, according to a news release.
From staff reports