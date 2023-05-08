Workshop to discuss deteriorating buildings
EAU CLAIRE — Deteriorating downtown buildings in west-central Wisconsin will be the subject of an upcoming workshop intended for community leaders, owners of old buildings and historic preservationists.
The West Central Regional Planning Commission is hosting the Downtown Building Renovation Workshop twice next month, offering the same program in two locations.
The June 7 workshop will be in the Owen Old School Gymnasium, 101 W. 3rd St., Owen. On June 8, the workshop will be in the Clear Lake Area Community Center, 560 5th St., Clear Lake. On both days the workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Topics to be discussed during the workshop include renovation programs and tools, techniques for repairing brick exteriors, construction challenges with older buildings, creating a downtown revitalization strategy, barriers to rehabilitation and legal options for addressing unsafe buildings.
If the weather allows, each workshop will conclude with a visit to one or two downtown buildings.
Attending the workshop costs $15, which includes lunch.
Register by June 1 by going online to wcwrpc.org or calling 715-836-2918.
RESCO starts building facility in Stanley
STANLEY — A supplier of high-voltage electrical products to electrical cooperatives and utilities broke ground last week for a new warehouse and office facility in Stanley.
Rural Electric Supply Cooperative is building a 40,000-square-foot facility on 15 acres in the portion of Stanley located in Clark County, according to a news release the not-for-profit wholesaler issued after Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.
“We’re delighted to begin construction on our eighth warehouse site,” Matt Brandrup, RESCO’s president and CEO, said in the release.
The square footage of the building as well as grounds around it allows RESCO to expand inventory levels and enable quicker delivery of equipment to cooperative members in this part of the state.
Construction of the facility is expected to be done in early 2024. There will be three warehouse/delivery workers employed there at first, but an additional two to three positions created there in the following couple of years, the release stated.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — The West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission selected Scott Allen to succeed departing executive director Lynn Nelson later this month. Allen, currently the community development director for the City of Eau Claire, will start working for the commission on May 15, which allows time to train alongside Nelson, who will leave office on June 30.
• CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wisconsin Farmers Union recently hired Jackie Boos to serve as facilities director, putting her in charge of coordinating the organization’s facilities, including Kamp Kenwood youth camp and event venue. Prior to joining the farmers union, Boos worked as tourism director at the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce.
From staff reports
