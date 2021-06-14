Broadband needs are topic of virtual lunch
EAU CLAIRE — A study of broadband internet connection needs in Clark County and what that means for other communities will be the subject of a free online luncheon at noon on Tuesday.
The hourlong webinar will explain the importance of broadband connectivity, methods and results of the Clark County study, tools for other communities and a statewide update on the availability of broadband.
The West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is hosting the event.
Though it is free to attend, those interested in it must register by noon today at tinyurl.com/b7usrbcp.
Center’s interim leader gets director job
RIVER FALLS — The interim leader of the St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center has been boosted to become the director of the facility affiliated with UW-River Falls.
Sheri Marnell has been the center’s interim director since February 2020, but rose to her new status as director on June 1, according to the university.
“As interim director, Dr. Marnell was also able to drive growth in our business incubator program,” Marina Onken, interim dean of the university’s College of Business and Economics, said in a news release. “We are excited to officially have Dr. Marnell on our team where she can continue this growth and success.”
Marnell holds business degrees from Capella University and UW-River Falls. Prior to leading the innovation center, her resume includes time as a lecturer at UW-River Falls, a program director at UW-Stout and corporate positions at Target.
The innovation center was founded by a collaborative partnership between UW-River Falls, Chippewa Valley Technical College, the city of River Falls and the River Falls Economic Development Corp.
Short takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Prevail Bank has hired Nick White to be part of its commercial lending team in Eau Claire. White had previously worked as a personal and business banker, but also has experience in sales, marketing, customer relations and hospitality.
• MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection certified election results recently for several positions on the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board. Among them are Kay Zwald of Hammond and Patricia Kling of Taylor, who will be representing fellow west-central Wisconsin diary producers on the board starting on July 1.
