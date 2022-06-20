EAU CLAIRE — The Regional Business Fund doubled its limit on low-interest façade loans that west-central Wisconsin businesses can apply for.
Previously capped at $30,000, the fund recently raised the maximum loan size in the program to $60,000, according to an e-newsletter sent last week.
Businesses or property owners can apply for the loans to improve exteriors of commercial buildings in downtown areas in communities within Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Polk and St. Croix counties.
ARCADIA — A magazine that promotes civilian job opportunities for veterans is honoring the leader of Ashley Furniture Industries.
G.I. Jobs recently named Ashley President and CEO Todd Wanek among the 30 executives selected as the 2022 Veteran Champions of the Year in Corporate America.
“It is an honor to be recognized for Ashley’s support in employing our nation’s veterans. The service and sacrifice of these commendable individuals is something that we’re proud to honor in many ways within our organization, throughout the years,” Wanek said in a company news release announcing the recognition.
Ashley leads and participates in several programs that support and honor veterans. Those include Memorial Day flag-raising ceremonies at company facilities, establishing the Solder’s Walk in Arcadia’s Memorial Park, participating in a campaign that provides wreaths to veterans cemeteries and donating mattresses to U.S. Special Operations Forces members.