RCU gets $1.8 million rapid response grant
EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union has been awarded more than $1.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, which will be used to provide loans to low-income people.
The local grant is part of $1.25 billion in awards announced last week by Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen through the Community Development Financial Institution Rapid Response Program.
RCU stated in a news release that its allocation from the program will be used for a variety of needs including small-dollar signature loans, auto loans and mortgages to people in the categories of low income, distressed or from underserved populations.
The $1.25 billion in grants announced last week were split among 863 institutions that have CDFI status. That status has been conferred to over 1,200 banks, credit unions, loan funds and venture capital providers with missions to create economic opportunity in low-income areas.
Since RCU became CDFI certified in 2015, the credit union has received $6.4 million in grants from the program, including last week’s announcement of pandemic-related dollars.
Short takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Weld Riley has hired attorney Jennifer N. Brown to be part of the local law firm’s divorce and family law section. Brown, who has been licensed to practice law in Wisconsin since 2007, previously served as a partner at a La Crosse law firm for seven years and most recently worked in business development for a medical device company.
From staff reports