Bankers less bullish on state’s economy
MADISON — Leaders of Wisconsin banks were less bullish on the state’s economy in the latest twice-annual survey conducted by the Wisconsin Bankers Association.
Results last week showed that 71% of bankers rated the state’s economy as “good” to “excellent” when they were surveyed in late May to early June. That’s down from 79% at the end of 2021 and 91% a year ago who rated the state’s economy that optimistically.
The bank CEOs felt that tourism, construction, manufacturing and agriculture remain bright spots in the state’s economy. But they had concerns with inflation, the cost of living, rising interest rates, higher energy prices, staffing shortages and the war in Ukraine, according to a news release from the association.
“Wisconsin bank CEOs have a unique vantage point in that they are both financial experts and highly involved individuals in their local communities,” WBA President and CEO Rose Oswald Poels said in the release.
The majority of the 56 bank CEOs who responded to the survey also believe the state’s economy will get worse during the rest of the year. In the recent survey, 63% of respondents believe the economy will weaken in the next six months, compared to only 2% who say it will grow and 36% expecting it to stay the same.
In 2021 year-end survey, most respondents — 64% — felt the state’s economy would stay the same in the first half of this year. Only 15% expected Wisconsin’s economy would weaken through June and 21% anticipated it would grow.
During the latest survey, bank CEOs were asked if they believe a recession will be coming in the next six months. The majority, 60%, believed it was likely or very likely while 20% were neutral on that potential and 20% feel it is unlikely to happen.
Rooney branches off with Keyhole Capital
EAU CLAIRE — Rooney Properties, a property management and investment firm in the Chippewa Valley, announced last week that it has split into two entities.
Both will still be led by founder and CEO Jim Rooney, but one will focus on developing new properties while the other will stick to managing them.
Keyhole Capital, which is focused on making new buildings across the U.S., but namely in Wisconsin, Colorado and Montana, launched quietly in mid-2021, but officially announced itself this month.
Rooney Property Management will be the entity that will continue to provide services for tenants.
Rooney has made numerous residential developments in the Chippewa Valley, including Hillcrest Greens in Altoona, the Metro Crossing apartment complex in Eau Claire, and several subdivisions in Chippewa Falls.
Rice Lake politician joins WEDC Board
MADISON — State Rep. Dave Armstrong, R-Rice Lake, was named to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s board of directors this month by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Burlington.
Armstrong noted his background in economic development in a news release he issued last week to announce his appointment to the board.
“As executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corporation, I work with many new and established businesses to maximize their potential, and I often consult with WEDC,” he stated. “It will be interesting to be on the WEDC end of things, and I hope my years of economic development experience will be an important asset to the board.”
The WEDC Board is comprised of both state business leaders and politicians.
Other state legislators serving on the board are Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, Sen. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, and Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee.
Short Takes
WHITEHALL — Longtime local banker Tami Eid will retire on Thursday as bank manager at First National Bank and Trust Co. in Whitehall, capping a 43-year career at banks in Trempealeau County. For 29 years she’d worked in various positions at Independence State Bank before coming to First National (formerly State Bank of Arcadia) in 2008, according to a news release on Eid’s retirement.
From staff reports