Gilman Cheese merges with Dairyfood
GILMAN — Though each will retain their own names, two Wisconsin cheese companies announced last week that they will merge.
Taylor County-based Gilman Cheese Corp. and Dairyfood USA of Blue Mounds are uniting as the leader of the latter retires, according to a joint news release.
Following the planned retirement of Dairyfood USA president and CEO Daniel Culligan, the integration of the two companies will be overseen by David Delgado, president of Gilman Cheese Corp.
Gilman company currently employs 184 workers and Dairyfood has 149 employees, according to the news release.
Gilman Cheese Corp. is a leading producer of premium processed cheeses. Dairyfood USA makes extended shelf-life cheese products and is the largest supplier of smoked Gouda in the U.S.
Local mustards win medals
EAU CLAIRE — Silver Spring Foods took home a gold medal and two silvers for its mustards entered in a recent competition sponsored by the National Mustard Museum.
The Eau Claire company’s stone-ground mustard, which debuted this winter, took the top prize in the coarse-grain category in the 2022 World-Wide Mustard Competition.
Another recent addition to Silver Spring’s lineup, everything bagel mustard, won the silver medal in the exotic category of the competition.
One of Silver Spring’s long-running products, beer ‘n brat mustard, claimed silver in the horseradish/wasabi category of the mustard competition.
Winners of the competition were selected in late April, and the Middleton-based museum announced the medalists last week to the public.
Entries were judged by over 20 chefs and food writers through blind taste-testing. In addition to awarding the top three entries in 17 categories, the judges also voted for a grand champion. This year’s grand winner was tiger tail curry mustard from Develey USA in Dyersburg, Tenn.
First Bank of Baldwin to build new location
CHIPPEWA FALLS — First Bank of Baldwin will open a new retail location early next year on Chippewa Falls’ east side.
The bank will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday at the site where it will build alongside a coffee shop.
“We are excited to expand the bank’s footprint in Chippewa Falls, and to have Caribou Coffee as our neighbor,” Shane Bauer, bank CEO, said in a news release.
The new building planned at 2868 Highway I is slated to open in early 2023.
After the new building is completed, staff from the bank’s current loan production office in Chippewa Falls will move into it.
From staff reports