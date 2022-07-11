Northside Elevator buys Arcadia facility
LOYAL — Family-owned agricultural services company Northside Elevator has acquired Buck Country Grain’s Arcadia facility.
Loyal-based Northside will officially take over ownership and operation of the facility on Wednesday. The company plans to retain the location’s full-time staff, according to a news release.
Northside’s main location is in Loyal, where it has a feed mill, agronomy center, grain storage and corporate offices.
Northside is in the midst of an expansion by building a new location in Stanley, which will be an advanced agronomy facility with warehousing and rail capabilities.
Most state businesses expect recession
MADISON — The majority of businesses surveyed during June by the state’s chamber of commerce believe that an economic recession is coming soon.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce reported survey results last week showing that 71% of survey respondents anticipate a recession will happen within the next 12 months.
Additionally, four in 10 of those surveyed believe a recession could happen by the end of this year, according to a news release from the statewide business organization.
“Businesses continue to be hit hard by ever-increasing costs and perpetual supply chain challenges,” Kurt Bauer, president and CEO of WM&C, said in a news release. “These issues are driving Wisconsin employers to be deeply concerned about the prospect of a slowing economy.”
The state chamber surveys businesses twice a year — in winter and summer — to ask questions about economic perspectives. Results from the three most recent surveys show growing pessimism over the state’s economy.
A year ago, 84% of survey respondents expected the state’s economy would grow, but that fell to 64% in winter and then 45% this summer.
UW-Stout gives award to Fastenal
MENOMONIE — UW-Stout named Winona, Minn.-based fastener distributor Fastenal as the university’s Employer of the Year.
The university’s Career Services officer recently gave the honor to the company for its efforts to engage with students during the 2021-22 academic year, according to a UW-Stout news release.
Fastenal has more than 21,000 employees at 2,227 branches. It has doubled the amount of UW-Stout graduates it has employed during the last two years, the university stated.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union named Katie King as its new financial planning and analysis manager, putting her in charge of a team that handles budgeting, forecasting, asset and liability management modeling, and various ad hoc analysis. King has worked at RCU since July 2018, holding multiple roles in that time including senior accountant, financial analyst and financial analyst team lead.
• EAU CLAIRE — The director of agricultural banking at Security Financial Bank has been appointed to a three-year term on a board at the Wisconsin Bankers Association that deals with ag banking issues. “I am excited to be more involved in state policies that affect the agricultural industry and our clients,” Jenny Jereczek of the Eau Claire-based bank said in a news release.
From staff reports