Ferguson’s buys Twin Cities area orchard
EAU CLAIRE — The apple and agrotourism empire owned by the Ferguson family is expanding with the recent purchase of a large orchard in Minnesota.
Ferguson’s Orchards, which has offices at its location in rural Eau Claire, announced last week that it had purchased Minnesota Harvest, a 300-acre operation in Jordan, Minn., just outside the Twin Cities.
Aside from adding “Ferguson’s” to the front of the name of the orchard, the new owners are also planning to bring new amenities there as well.
“We are going to be adding all sorts of fun activities from the corn pit and cow train, pumpkin jumping pads and farm animals,” said Andy Ferguson, one of the company’s co-owners. “All the things you see at our Eau Claire location we are looking to recreate and share with that community.”
The orchard features a hard cider bar — a product that will be new to Ferguson’s, which already does produce other beverages and baked goods from its apples.
Two apples exclusively grown in Minnesota — SweeTango and First Kiss — are among the many varieties grown at the orchard in Jordan. Andy Ferguson said some of those apples will also be brought to the company’s other locations after they are picked.
The acquisition, which closed in May, includes about 100 acres of apple trees, adding to the 350 acres of apple production land Ferguson’s has between its properties in Galesville, rural Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Lake City, Minn.
Including all the buildings, orchard land, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and other attractions, Ferguson’s now has a total of 1,000 acres for its businesses.
The expansion of Ferguson’s reach is prompting the company to create five new full-time jobs at its Eau Claire offices, Andy Ferguson said.
Ferguson’s Minnesota Harvest is set to open its season on Aug. 13. Ferguson’s other locations will open on Aug. 20.
Ferguson’s Apple Orchard grows over 30 apple varieties and claims to be the largest apple producer located between the Rocky Mountains and Lake Michigan.
APEX Engineering co-founder retires
EAU CLAIRE — A co-founder of Eau Claire-based engineering firm retired at the end of June.
Rick Anderson started APEX Engineering, 110 E. Grand Ave., in 1993 with Dan Peterson.
The firm has grown to employ 13 people and provide services for over 130 Wisconsin projects each year, according to the company.
Following Anderson’s departure, Justin K. Musser became president of the company. Peterson continues to serve as vice president.
Anderson’s retirement caps a lengthy career where he had a hand in many prominent building projects in the Eau Claire area.
Following his graduation from Chippewa Valley Technical Institute, Anderson started his career in 1980 at Walt Hestekin Associates. In subsequent years he became a designer of engineering systems and professional engineer before co-founding APEX.
Over his 42-year-career, Anderson has been involved in projects for Cray Research, Ashley Furniture Industries, the Eau Claire school district, Pope & Talbot, Northern State Power Co., Phillips Plastics, Banbury Place, Nestle, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and area courthouses, according to a news release from APEX.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union recently appointed Joe Hasto to the position of executive vice president-chief financial officer. Hasto, who moved to Eau Claire from Gainesville, Va., had previously worked as a CFO for Northwest Federal Credit Union, Elements Financial Federal Credit Union and Public Service Credit Union.
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union recently promoted Carrie Diedrich to the job of corporate risk manager, making her responsible for setting strategy and leading RCU’s compliance-risk management team. Diedrich had worked for RCU since June 2020 as a senior compliance-risk management specialist.
From staff reports