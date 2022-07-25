Survey: Companies expect to raise pay
MADISON — More Wisconsin companies expect to substantially raise wages this year to attract and keep workers, according to a new survey from a statewide business group.
MADISON — More Wisconsin companies expect to substantially raise wages this year to attract and keep workers, according to a new survey from a statewide business group.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, aka the state’s chamber of commerce, recently released summer workforce survey results from 216 employers in the state.
Of those companies, 46% said they expect to raise hourly wages by over 4% this year. That’s up from 34% who foresaw that degree of pay increases in the same survey done in December.
The higher wages are tied to 85% of this summer’s survey respondents stating they’re having difficulty hiring employees.
In addition to increasing wages, companies are offering employees the flexibility to work from home.
As of this summer, 62% of survey respondents had their entire workforce doing their jobs from the office while 35% had a mix of in-office and remote work. (The remaining 3% had only work-from-home employees or other workplace models.)
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 89% of survey respondents said their employees exclusively worked in an office, while the rest had some degree of remote work.
“Even in the face of historic inflation and a looming recession, Wisconsin companies are still finding it difficult to hire,” Kurt Bauer, president and CEO of WMC said in a news release. “To attract and retain top talent, businesses are listening closely to what their employees want. That is why we are seeing wages rise faster than in recent memory and more companies offering increased flexibility like remote work.”
Hurlburt wins Focus on Energy award
DURAND — Focus on Energy presented Hurlburt Heating, AC & Plumbing with an award last week in recognition of the local company’s history of installing energy-efficient systems in people’s homes.
The statewide energy efficiency program presented Hurlburt with the Trade Ally Contractor Energy Efficiency Excellence Award on Wednesday at the company’s Durand offices, according to a Focus on Energy news release.
For nearly 10 years, the company has used energy rebates to install energy-saving systems in the Eau Claire, Durand and Hudson areas.
Since 2013, Hurlburt has installed over 1,000 measures using a total of $195,302 Focus on Energy rebates, according to the news release. The energy savings calculated for those measures is 138,082 MMBtu — enough energy to power 92 homes for a year.
From staff reports
