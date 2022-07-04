EAU CLAIRE — The Wisconsin Economic Development Association bestowed the title of “Champion of Economic Development” on three state legislators who represent the Chippewa Valley.
The awards were presented to state Reps. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, and Dave Armstrong, R-Rice Lake, during a Chippewa County business community social held last month in Bloomer.
“We greatly appreciate their commitment to working on key economic development issues, including rural broadband expansion, housing development, workforce retention and attraction, and community redevelopment,” Michael Welsh, WEDA’s vice president of legal affairs, stated in a news release.
The three legislators were among 20 in the state that were recognized by the association based on their voting records, sponsorship of legislation, and responsiveness to critical economic development issues.
Dove Healthcare opens new facility in Bloomer
BLOOMER — Dove Healthcare unveiled its newest assisted living facility to the public last week in Bloomer.
“This will be the assisted living destination for Bloomer and the surrounding communities,” Administrator Joe Muench said in a news release about the building’s June 29 open house event. “Our tenants will enjoy the comforts of their modern, one-bedroom apartment, along with numerous services and amenities to help them maintain their independence.”
Located on Duncan Road, the building has 24 apartments with services including meals, on-site caregivers, nursing and pharmacy, social activities and community classes. The building is also attached to a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, which includes a therapy gym and hair salon.
RCU CEO named to 2nd term as group’s chairman
EAU CLAIRE — The leader of Eau Claire-based Royal Credit Union will serve a second term as chairman of the Wisconsin Credit Union League’s board of directors.
RCU President and CEO Brandon Riechers was re-elected for another year during the league’s annual meeting on May 12 in Appleton, according to a news release.
The league represents credit unions in Wisconsin, which together have 3.5 million members.