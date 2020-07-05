Store opening in former HOM location
A local liquidation retail store will open later this month in a building that previously housed HOM Furniture on Eau Claire’s south side.
Midwest Home Supply will open on July 17 in the building at 2921 Mall Drive, according to a news release from the business.
Previously located in a warehouse on Bauer Street, Midwest Home Supply sells furniture, home decor, home improvement goods, appliances, clothing, toys, hardware, tools and other merchandise.
Store hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The store will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Drive-thru job fairs
set for July 15
Area Job Centers will host drive-thru job fairs on the afternoon of July 15.
From 1 to 4 p.m. that day, job seekers will be able to get information on career opportunities outside of Job Centers in Eau Claire, River Falls and Rice Lake.
“It is essential to provide new and innovative opportunities to connect our local business community to easily reach those seeking employment in a safe manner and make the match,” Jon Menz, CEO for the West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, stated in a news release.
Businesses with job openings have until Thursday to register for the job fair. Registration and more information can be found on the website wcwwdb.org.
Short Takes
• Eau Claire-based architecture and engineering firm Ayres Associates promoted David Delfosse to the position of vice president of architecture. Previously a senior project manager at Ayres, Delfosse will now oversee architecture staff in Eau Claire, River Falls and the Green Bay area.
From staff reports