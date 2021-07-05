Red Letter Grant hands out $8,000
EAU CLAIRE — Charitable organization Red Letter Grant awarded four $2,000 grants last week to women-owned businesses in western Wisconsin.
The Eau Claire-based organization chose these four recipients out of a record number of applicants — 28 — who sought funding in the spring round of grants:
• Integrity Audit & Tax, full-service accounting firm, Black River Falls.
• Laura Riley & Co., communications and branding consultant, Menomonie.
• Legacy Pines Assisted Living, community-based residential facility, New Richmond.
• Peace Tree Care, in-home child care center, Eau Claire.
Grant winners were chosen by a panel of five judges. Selections were made based on viability to succeed, need for grant dollars, community need for their services and passion for their business.
Weld Riley expands with Wausau firm
EAU CLAIRE — Weld Riley announced last week that it is expanding through a merger with another law firm’s Wausau branch.
Mallery & Zimmerman’s Wausau operation will become part of Weld Riley’s office in the central Wisconsin city, according to a news release.
“We have discussed joining Weld Riley for quite a while and thought this was the perfect time to begin this new venture,” attorney Matt Mayer of Mallery & Zimmerman stated. “Everyone from the Wausau office will be included in this acquisition so our current clients will see the same faces at the same location, but enjoy the additional assets that Weld Riley brings to the table.”
Weld Riley will be moving its current Wausau staff into the building at 500 Third St. where Mallery & Zimmerman already has its offices.
The merger — the biggest expansion in Weld Riley’s history — will grow the firm’s labor and employment group and bolster support in its family law, civil and criminal litigation, and estate planning areas.
