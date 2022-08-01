Headwinds calmer than MFG expected
WINONA, Minn. — Financial headwinds that Merchants Financial Group expected would drag down its earnings this year have not been as bad as forecast.
The parent company of Merchants Bank, which has a location in Eau Claire, reported Thursday that it had $13.8 million in net income during the first half of 2022.
That is $3.33 million ahead of where the company forecast it would be at this point in the year. It is still $4.35 million less than mid-year in 2021, which was an exceptional year for banking.
Commercial loan fee income was the biggest contributor to the mid-year performance, the company stated in a news release. Meanwhile, rising mortgage rates have helped home loan activity fall to half of what it was a year ago.
During the first half of 2021, the bank had $483.9 million in mortgage loan activity compared to $243.3 million in last week’s report.
Economy softening loan demand at CCF
EAU CLAIRE — CCF Bank is attributing a softening in loan demand to economic pressures including rising interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues.
The bank’s parent company, Citizens Community Bancorp, released its latest quarterly financial report last week.
“At the end of the quarter, loan demand and pipeline activity showed some softening due to the effect of higher interest rates, inflation and supply chain delays on new construction projects, and our adjusted credit standards to prudently manage risk,” Stephen Bianchi, chairman, president and CEO, said in a news release. “Economic activity in our markets, however, remains strong with unemployment rates remaining below national averages and solid business activity across most industries.”
CCF reported $4.4 million in earnings for the quarter that ended June 30. Comparably, the previous quarter and the second quarter of 2021 both had $4.7 million in earnings for the company.
From staff reports
