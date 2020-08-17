Nominations begin for coolest thing contest
MADISON — An annual competition used to highlight products manufactured in Wisconsin is entering its fifth year.
The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest begins accepting nominations today through its website, madeinwis.com. Any product manufactured in the state is eligible for nominations, which can be submitted online until Sept. 4.
“As we approach Manufacturing Month in October, we hope this contest will showcase the spirit and tenacity of the state’s largest industry and its hundreds of thousands of dedicated workers,” Kurt Bauer, president and CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, said in a news release.
That business group, commonly referred to as the state chamber of commerce, is cosponsoring the contest along with Johnson Financial Group.
After all the nominations are received, a popular vote will determine the top 16 products that will compete in a tournament-style competition.
The competition will culminate with a winner announced on Oct. 14.
Products featured in prior years have included motorcycles, military vehicles, cheeses, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, firearms, ATVs, outboard motors and snowblowers.
AmeriLux acquires Menomonie company
MENOMONIE — A De Pere company that deals in heavy duty transparent plastics used in construction has acquired a Menomonie firm that makes window well covers.
AmeriLux International announced that it completed its acquisition earlier this month of Shape Products.
In addition to making window well covers, Shape Products also makes window wells and egress window wells.
AmeriLux is a leading distributor of polycarbonate and other building materials, which are used in a variety of structures including greenhouses, enclosed patios, skylights, sheds, barns, animal enclosures, industrial buildings, public bathrooms and commercial kitchens.
Following the acquisition, a total of 135 employees work for AmeriLux between the De Pere and Menomonie operations.
From staff reports