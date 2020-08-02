Airport shuttle service to resume
Groome Transportation will resume its shuttle service between Eau Claire and Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Aug. 12.
The service had been suspended at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but its owners announced last week that it would resume using enhanced procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those procedures include spraying each vehicle’s interior with a disinfectant following each trip, reducing the number of passengers per shuttle, and requiring that both riders and drivers wear face masks.
“We’re very excited to reopen our Eau Claire operation,” CEO Vince Groome said in a news release.
The shuttle service, previously known as Chippewa Valley Airport Service, has served the Eau Claire community for more than 13 years.
The shuttle service’s local station is at 6204 Chuck Lane on Eau Claire’s northwest side.
For more information, go to groometransportation.com.
Former editor starts local PR firm
Tapping skills as a local journalist and public relations official, Doug Mell is starting up his own public relations firm.
The company, Mell Communications, will write news releases for area businesses and groups, as well as train members on how to work with media. Other writing services and crisis communication services also will be part of the firm’s work, according to a news release announcing the new company.
“It’s more important than ever that businesses and groups have the ability to tell their stories to the public,” Mell said in the news release.
Formerly the editor of the Leader-Telegram for 16 years, Mell then went to work for UW-Stout and has been the university’s executive director of communications for 14 years.
The new public relations firm can be found online at mellcommunications.com.
New spa opens on Clairemont Ave.
A new spa business opened last month in Eau Claire.
Harmony Wellness, 2115 E. Clairemont Ave., Suite 4, held a ribbon cuttling last month at its beauty spa.
The business offers a variety of services including massage, facials, hair styling, electrolysis, waxing, microneedling, teeth whitening, tattoo removal, spray tanning, brown spot and skin tag removal, and permanent cosmetics.
The business is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information on the spa, visit its website at harmonywellnessec.com.
Ambient Inks wins $2,000 DECI grant
Local print shop Ambient Inks won a $2,000 grant last week from Downtown Eau Claire Inc.
The Eau Claire business intends to put the money toward a mobile screen-printing cart, allowing it to put logos and other artwork on merchandise while at special events.
Awarded twice a year, the grant requires businesses to submit proposals for how they would use the money and ways it would enhance downtown. This time brought stiff competition with 10 plans submitted, which a DECI news release stated is a record number of applicants for the grant.
Short Takes
• Eau Claire-based Royal Credit Union recently hired Cassie Fisher as its corporate risk manager. Fisher, who resides in Eau Claire, brings 13 years of professional experience in the fields of risk management, regulatory examination and auditing.
• Weld Riley announced that its attorneys, Benjamin D. Ludeman and Sven W. Strutz, have been elected shareholders of the Eau Claire-based law firm.
From staff reports