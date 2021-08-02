Presto 2Q sales match ‘20’s, but profit lower
EAU CLAIRE — National Presto Industries’ most recent quarter’s sales were strikingly similar to the same time last year, but higher costs cut into profits.
On Friday the Eau Claire-based company reported $87.12 million in net sales for the three-month period that ended July 4. A year ago the company announced $87.13 million in sales.
“Second quarter 2021 net sales essentially matched the prior year’s second quarter,” company President Maryjo Cohen said in a statement.
Net earnings were lower though, due in part to increased commodity costs and extraordinary ocean-cargo freight rate hikes, both factors impacting the company’s housewares/small appliances segment.
The company’s $9.3 million in net earnings for the recent quarter were nearly 27% lower than the $12.7 million reported a year ago.
CVTC, OSHA re-up on alliance started in ‘06
EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration signed an agreement last week that continues a relationship the two started in 2006.
By renewing an ambassadorship agreement, the college commits to promote worker safety and health in industry, construction, agriculture and small businesses. The arrangement also outlines communication and collaboration between CVTC and OSHA that is intended to benefit them both.
“The ambassador alliance allows us to have a free channel of communication — staying abreast of regulatory changes,” Rich Stangl Jr., program director and instructor of the industrial safety training program at CVTC, said in a news release. “We can communicate and collaborate. The benefit of open networking is a huge benefit for us, and we’re a resource for OSHA as well.”
Local company is finalist for Innovation Awards
EAU CLAIRE — A local software company is among 29 finalists announced last month in a competition that recognizes innovators in Wisconsin’s economy.
SMARTcare Software, which produces software used by home care providers, clients and their families, is among the companies and nonprofit organizations still in the running for the Wisconsin Innovation Awards.
“We’re honored to be a finalist for this award,” Scott Zielski, CEO of SMARTcare Software, said in a news release.
A panel of 27 statewide industry experts selected the finalists from over 331 businesses, products and services from around Wisconsin that were nominated for the awards.
Winners will be announced at an Oct. 5 awards ceremony that will take in Madison.
From staff reports