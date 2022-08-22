Chamber names Bravo to Business finalists
EAU CLAIRE — Finalists for the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Bravo to Business awards were named last week.
In the business of the year category, EO Johnson Business Technologies, Huebsch Services and Royal Credit Union are in contention for the award.
For small businesses with fewer than 50 employees, Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, Cowboy Jacks and ReforMedicine are competing.
Valley Sports Academy and Visionary Eyecare are finalists for the emerging business of the year award, which is only available to those open three years or less.
And competing for recognition as the best place for young professionals to work are Bauman Associates, Royal Credit Union and Security Financial Bank.
Winners of the awards in each category will be announced at the chamber’s Bravo to Business event on Sept. 14 at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.
Information and registration for that event can be found at the chamber’s website, eauclairechamber.org.
GHC partners to help fill WEA vacuum
EAU CLAIRE — A local health insurance cooperative is partnering with Brookfield-based one to help fill the vacuum left by the end of a statewide plan used by public sector employees.
Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire and Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative announced last week that they entered a partnership to serve employees in 16 eastern Wisconsin counties who previously got health insurance through WEA Trust.
The new plan will use a provider network chosen by Common Ground while Group Health will serve as administrator.
WEA Trust announced in June that it would be ending its health insurance plans by the end of 2022, but would continue to offer long-term care, life and vision insurance to members.
Nominations open for ‘Coolest Thing’ contest
MADISON — An annual contest that names the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” has begun seeking nominations for people’s favorite products made in the state.
Until Sept. 9, the general public can submit a nomination through the website madeinwis.com.
Starting Sept. 19, people can vote on the nominees through the same website, which will be used to select the top 16 products. From there it will be a tournament-style competition with subsequent rounds of voting ultimately leading to a winner announced on Oct. 19 in Madison.
Now in its seventh year, the contest is sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group.
“As we approach Manufacturing Month in October, we hope this contest will showcase the strength and spirit behind Wisconsin manufacturing and provide us with an opportunity to celebrate the state’s largest industry,” Kurt Bauer, president and CEO, of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, said in a news release.
From staff reports