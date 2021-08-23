EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union is receiving a $6,250 grant to continue providing a virtual financial education program to teenagers.
The Eau Claire-based credit union announced last week that it was selected for the grant from the Wisconsin Credit Union Foundation, which will support RCU’s finU program designed for people ages 14 to 19.
Consisting of four classes designed to boost financial independence, students can sign up for as many classes as they want. Following each class, students are required to take a test to assess what they learned. Those that score 75% or higher on tests receive an incentive of up to $100 for participating in finU.
RCU debuted finU in April and May, attracting young adults from Wisconsin and Minnesota to participate.
Registration opens for the fall finU session on Sept. 6. Classes will be held at 5 p.m. Mondays from Oct. 4 through Nov. 15.
MINNEAPOLIS — Xcel Energy appointed Bob Frenzel to be the company’s new president and CEO.
Since joining Xcel in 2016 as chief financial officer, Frenzel rose to be named president and chief operating officer in March 2020 on his way to becoming the utility’s new leader.
“I am humbled and honored today to take over as CEO of Xcel Energy,” he said in a statement released Thursday.
He succeeds Ben Fowke, who will remain with Xcel as executive chairman of its board of directors. Fowke had been Xcel’s chairman, president and CEO since August 2011.
Along with Frenzel’s ascension to the company’s top spot, Xcel announced that filling his previous role as chief operations officer will be Tim O’Connor, who has been an executive in the company since 2007.