Eau Claire hotel, restaurant closed until spring
EAU CLAIRE — The Oxbow Hotel and its restaurant, The Lakely, plan to remain closed for the rest of this year.
The businesses sent an email last week updating patrons about their ongoing closure and timeframe for reopening.
“It is with no small amount of care, concern, and a great deal of thought, that we have made the decision for The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely to remain closed through the end of 2020,” the email stated.
The hotel and restaurant at 516 Galloway St. closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March and have remained shuttered since then.
Citing safety of guests, employees and the Eau Claire community, the email stated the businesses came to the hard decision to delay reopening until spring 2021.
Conference turns into
3-day virtual event
EAU CLAIRE — An annual one-day conference is now turning into a virtual event that will span three mornings.
Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s Marketing & Social Media Conference is changing formats this year to be held online and rebranded as “Homepage: A three day digital experience.”
Running 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, the event will start each day with a keynote speaking, followed by the choice between two breakout sessions and ending with a final session.
Topics include social media strategies, creating online videos, customer profiling, small business branding, using Snapchat and creating a website.
Registering for the conference costs $119 for chamber members, $139 for nonmembers and $49 for students.
For more information or to register, go online to eauclairechamber.org.
Deadline nears for DECI’s
Jump-Start contest
EAU CLAIRE — A competition that helps startup businesses establish themselves in downtown Eau Claire is accepting applications until Sept. 7.
Entrepreneurs interested have until then to submit their application and business plan for in Downtown Eau Claire Inc.’s annual Jump-Start Downtown contest.
The competition is open to businesses opening or relocating to the downtown area between 2019 and 2021.
The top prize package is $5,000 in start-up capital and a six-month membership in DECI. Two other prize packages with smaller amounts of start-up capital are also part of the contest.
For more information or application materials, go online to downtowneaucliare.org.
• Potential applicants looking for advice on writing a business plan can watch a free online presentation on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Judges from previous local entrepreneurial competitions will speak of their experiences reviewing business plans during the hourlong presentation. To register, go online to tinyurl.com/y5baxvwn.
